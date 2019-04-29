CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns are signing undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Browns brought Gillan in for a workout before the NFL draft. They plan to sign him later this week and have him in camp to compete with starting punter Britton Colquitt, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Gillan still must pass a physical before signing.

Gillan caught Cleveland’s attention — and other teams’ as well — after averaging 43.4 yards per punt last season. He was born in England and played rugby growing up in Scotland before his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. He’s been dubbed “The Scottish Hammer.”

Colquitt was a Pro Bowl alternate last season, averaging 45.4 yards per kick and setting a team record with 32 punts inside the 20.

