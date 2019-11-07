BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has agreed to terms on a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension with the club.

Tretter, who is in his third season with the Browns, will receive $23 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. An announcement could come Friday, the person said.

NFL Network was first to report the agreement.

The 28-year-old Tretter has been a steady presence up front for the Browns, who signed him as a free agent in 2017. He started all 16 games last season and played every snap despite a severely sprained ankle.

Cleveland’s offensive line did not allow a sack in five of the team’s final seven games in 2018.

Tretter was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round in 2013 out of Cornell. He played three seasons with the Packers, making 10 starts.

