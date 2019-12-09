SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to hold its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because MLB did not plan to make the announcement until later this week.

The draft will be held from June 10-12, and the College World Series is slated to start June 13. The decision was first reported by the website d1baseball.com.

Baseball’s draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner’s office in New York and draws far less attention than the NFL and NBA drafts. The baseball draft was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009 the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Players who are residents of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are subject to the baseball draft.

