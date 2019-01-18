ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says closer Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The deal, first reported by The Athletic, includes $2.5 million in available bonuses.

Allen, a 30-year-old right-hander, had spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians and is the franchise’s leader in saves with 149. He struggled last season, posting a career-high 4.70 ERA while going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 appearances.

He has a 2.98 career ERA and had five straight seasons of a sub-3.00 ERA from 2013-17.

Anaheim signed starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill earlier in the offseason.

