The Atlantic Coast Conference university presidents are expected to delay voting on a revised football schedule for the league when they meet Wednesday, a person involved in the situation told The Associated Press.

Online sports network Stadium first reported the ACC’s change of plans.

The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the ACC had not publicly revealed its plans. ACC athletic directors have been working on schedule models to accommodate potential COVID-19 disruptions this season — if it is played.

Among the models are 10 conference games, plus one nonconference, and an eight-plus-one schedule. They also include delaying the start of the season until mid-September and Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out between the ACC and the school.

Presidents were expected to vote on alterations to the schedule and adding Notre Dame this week, but decided it would be best to wait until after an NCAA Board of Governors meeting that’s scheduled for Tuesday, the person said.

The week began with hope that some of the unknowns about this college football season — such as when conferences will begin play, what games will be scrapped and what new games will be added — would be sorted out. Instead, it is seems likely to remain in a holding pattern.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25