PARIS (AP) — The French Open is loved by so many for the scene and the setting and, yes, the surface, to be sure.

What would it — or any other tennis tournament, any other sporting event — be without the athletes?

The people and their personalities grab attention throughout the 15 days at Roland Garros, where the year’s second Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be into Week 2 now.

The country’s tennis federation postponed the French Open until September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, all sanctioned tennis is currently on hold at least until late July.

No one knows for sure yet when Grand Slam tennis will return. The next major event on the sport’s calendar is the U.S. Open, where competition is scheduled to start in late August.

So leave it to AP photos from past years’ tournaments on the red clay of Paris to remind everyone of the athletes and the athleticism usually on display along the red clay this time of year.

The joy from the Williams sisters. The anger from Andy Murray. The leaps from Gael Monfils and dives from Stefano Tsitsipas and others.

The sprints and stretches, serves and assorted other swings, and the celebrations by so many.

Some day, it will all return.

