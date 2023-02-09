Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 35-4-5=192

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 10-7-4=75

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 3-11-4=52

Tyreek Hill, Miami, 1-9-11=43

Josh Jacobs Las Vegas, 0-9-5=32

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 0-4-8=20

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 0-3-2=11

Josh Allen, Buffalo, 1-0-2=7

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 0-1-3=6

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-1-3=6

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 0-1-1=4

Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-0-2=2