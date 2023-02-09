The voting for the 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 48-2-0-0-0=490

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 1-26-11-10-0=193

Josh Allen, Buffalo, 1-11-19-12-5=151

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 0-10-18-9-6=128

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 0-1-1-15-17=55

Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 0-0-1-3-11=20

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 0-0-0-1-1=3

Micah Parsons, Dallas, 0-0-0-0-2=2

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Justin Fields Chicago, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Tyreek Hill, Miami, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Denny Kellington, Buffalo, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Geno Smith, Seattle, 0-0-0-0-1=1

Tua Tagovailoa, 0-0-0-0-1=1