PARIS (AP) — European police agency Europol says it has identified links between match-fixing gambling syndicates being unraveled in Spain and Belgium that are thought to have paid off dozens of players and corrupted lower-level tennis tournaments on a massive scale.
Pedro Felicio, who heads Europol’s Economic and Property Crime unit, said there are “strong indications” the fixers were also involved in volleyball, beach volleyball, and basketball. Felicio spoke exclusively to The Associated Press, in a phone interview.
European police investigators are still trying to determine the extent to which syndicates broken up last year in Spain and Belgium may have worked together.
However, Felicio said cross-checks of suspects’ names, their contacts, company details, places and people they frequented and phone records pointed to ties.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Report: Seahawks to hire former UW trainer Ivan Lewis as head strength coach
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
He said: “We see these links. They exist.”