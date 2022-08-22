Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Joining Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and Anderson, a dominating pass rusher, were Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks as first-team selections.

The AP preseason All-America team was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.

Washington Huskies linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was voted to the second team.

Three Pac-12 players made the first team: Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell and the USC duo of receiver Jordan Addison, a transfer from Pittsburgh, and guard Andrew Vorhees.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the second team as an all-purpose player and Crimson Tide guard Emil Ekiyor was also a second-team selection.

Alabama’s four first-teamers and six players on the two teams overall were the most for any school.

Ohio State was second behind Alabama, just like in the AP Top 25, with three first-team selections and five players overall.

Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were all selected to the first team. C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, is the second-team quarterback. Tackle Dawand Jones made the second-team offensive line.

Defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia had three players picked to the first-team: tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Nolan Smith made the second-team at edge rusher.

In a sign of college football’s new era of loosened transfer rules, seven players selected to the two teams have transferred in their college careers, including Gibbs (from Georgia Tech) and Ricks (from LSU) of Alabama.

Transfers joining Gibbs on the second team were Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Louisiana-Lafayette); Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (LSU); Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (Northwestern); and Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (South Carolina).

Pac-12 players joining Ulofoshio on the second team are Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp.

Note

• Two freshman members of the Indiana State team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday.

Two other football-team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off a state highway and struck a tree in Riley, about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the vehicle was on fire when deputies arrived and the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those killed were Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio; and Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who wasn’t on the team.