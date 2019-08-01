KENT — Antron Brown grew up on the race track. Watching his father and uncle compete at National Hot Rod Association Sportsman class races, it wasn’t a surprise when he too fell in love with the thrill of speed.

“He’s living my dream,” Brown’s father, Albert, said. “He learned how to work on a car before he learned how to drive one.”

When he had kids of his own, it only made sense that Antron Brown would introduce them to the sport that has become a family tradition.

“I was very fortunate and blessed to grow up in a family that loved this sport and spread that love to me,” Brown said. “For me to start my kids out at an early age, it made me feel proud of my kids. Not because they’re racing, but because of the life lessons that they’re getting from this sport.”

This weekend Brown has the chance to create history out of this tradition and become the first NHRA driver to win four consecutive races at Pacific Raceways with this year’s Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals. Not only would the victory put him ahead on the leaderboards, it would continue the legacy he’s building for his family.

“That track has a lot of history and heritage in our drag-racing sport,” Brown said. “All of our superstars came up from that area and paved the way in drag racing for people like myself. It’s just been incredible to come out there and be a part of that. Every time that you come out there, you want to show and improve.”

Visiting Pacific Raceways once a year, Brown has won this race three years in a row. If he wins this year, it would be just the fifth time any Top Fuel driver has won four consecutive races on the same track.

It’s a challenge Brown already knows how to accomplish, as he completed the feat in St. Louis between 2012 and 2015. Additionally, he is one of just three drivers to achieve the accomplishment in NHRA history.

He sits second in the current standings, with just two more races left in the regular NHRA season after this weekend. Brown is out to pursue his fourth world title. In 2012, he became the first African-American driver in American racing history to win a major auto-racing championship.

But just as joyous as it is to win, Brown finds that same joy in watching his kids race and develop passions for the sport he has since dedicated his life to.

“I think my kids grew up around it, where they see it as a part of their life, like a way of life for them,” Brown said. “We went to the track as a family, especially before they started school. We traveled everywhere together for races. They grew up at the race track, they grew up seeing all the different landscapes across the country and taking it all in.”

Out of his three kids, Brown’s middle child, Anson, was the first to start racing. While Anson started at age 8, Brown’s youngest son, Alder, found his passion for racing at age 6. Arianna, Brown’s daughter, also races on weekends outside of her commitment to dancing.

“I see Alder and it cracks me up, because he’s in it for the pure joy of it and the fun of it,” Brown said. “He’s our weekend warrior because when he gets in there he is really really serious, but he is still learning so much along the way. Whereas Anson, he was a hardcore, dedicated racer where that was what he ate, slept and breathed, and that was my go-lucky kid.”

With everyone involved in racing, Brown enjoys watching his kids learn life lessons through their experiences on the track.

“I get to see them struggle with the same things that I struggled with when I was in my early 20s,” Brown said. “I’ve gone through the same things that they’ve gone through, but I want them to actually get better from their mistakes. That’s the main thing about this, is it’s their learning process, and the coolest part is when they fall short or mess up, that’s when they do all their learning.”

Conversely, they’re not as patient with him, yet he knows deep down that only shows just how passionate they are for the family’s tradition.

“They watch all my races on TV, and when I come home they critique me like, ‘Dad, you sucked today,’ ” Brown said. “When I see the passion in their eyes and they really start to grip it and get after it, it makes me feel proud to see them, not just embrace it but to see them in life push themselves to their limits and they’re pushing themselves to be great at whatever they choose to do. I feel like racing did that to me, and it can actually instill a work ethic in them.”