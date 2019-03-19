MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokoumpo and LeBron James, who served as competing All-Star captains, both will miss Tuesday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Antetokounmpo, an MVP front-runner, turned his right ankle during the Bucks’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. He crumpled to the ground after colliding with Joel Embiid while driving to the basket late in the third quarter.

“Yesterday was an off day but a lot of guys still come in on off days to get treatment,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He got some treatment. Coming in today, he’s in a place where he’s not good to play. He can’t play.”

James is sitting out with a sore left groin, the same injury that caused him to miss a career-high 17 consecutive games earlier this season.

The NBA-leading Bucks have been beset by injuries and took the court against the Lakers without guard Sterling Brown (right wrist soreness), guard Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis) and center Pau Gasol (left ankle soreness). In addition, starting guard Malcolm Brogdon is sidelined six to eight weeks with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

To help fill the void at guard, the Bucks signed Tim Frazier, who played 47 games this season for the New Orleans Pelicans before being waived on Feb. 28. He averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

The 28-year-old Frazier appeared in four preseason games for the Bucks. To clear a roster spot for Frazier, Milwaukee cut forward Christian Wood.

