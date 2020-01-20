MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 111-98 on Monday to sweep the four-game season series.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season. That’s the Bucks’ longest winning streak over Chicago since the teams began playing in 1968.

The Bucks have won seven straight and ran their league-best record to 39-6. Milwaukee shot 58 percent, with Middleton connecting on 10 of 13 shots.

Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37 percent. Kris Dunn had 15 points and Thaddeus Young added 14 points off the bench.

LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 11 consecutive games.

After a sloppy first half by both teams, the Bucks began to take control, opening the third quarter on a 13-4 run, sparked by Middleton’s eight points. Milwaukee’s lead grew to as many as 16 in the quarter before Chicago clawed back.

Milwaukee used a 14-0 run on it way to a 30-23 lead after the opening period.

The second quarter saw 10 lead changes with the Bucks leading 53-52 at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 12 points but was saddled with three fouls and had five turnovers.

Bulls: Two-way player Adam Mokoka returned to the team and was active but did not play. … After being outscored 14-0 by Bucks reserves in first quarter, Chicago’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s 16-6 in the second. …Coach Jim Boylen was whistled for a technical foul as the teams left the court at halftime. …Young had a season-high four 3-pointers.

Bucks: Robin Lopez sat out a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed illness. Lopez will not accompany the team on an upcoming trip to Paris. “It makes sense for Robin to stay and try and get healthy,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. … With Lopez out, Budenholzer turned to Dragan Bender, who has played mostly with the team’s G-League affiliate this season, to be the first big man off the bench. … Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 69th straight game, dating to last February. …Had 15 first-half turnovers.

Bulls: Host Minnesota on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.

Bucks: Travel to France to face Charlotte on Friday. Milwaukee will be the visiting team in the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris. It will be the Bucks second-ever regular season game in Europe. Milwaukee played the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season.

