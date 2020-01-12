TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne came to the postgame press conference with a backward hat on her matted hair — the result of celebrating a second upset win in less than 48 hours.

She made an off-hand comment about probably looking ridiculous. But after her team pushed through victories against No. 2 Oregon on Friday and No. 3 Oregon State on Sunday, she didn’t care a bit.

“Both of them are great programs,” Turner Thorne said. “But so are we.”

Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each and Arizona State beat the Beavers 55-47.

It’s the first time a team has beaten two AP top-five teams in back-to-back games during the regular season since 2010, when Stanford topped No. 4 Xavier and No. 1 UConn.

The Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12) topped Oregon 72-66 on Friday night and once again relied on defense and clutch shooting to get past Oregon State.

It capped a tough week for the sport’s elite teams: No. 1 UConn also lost, and there will almost certainly be a shake-up in the national rankings on Monday.

Oregon State (15-1, 3-1) couldn’t overcome a brutal shooting performance. The Beavers shot 19 of 61 (32%) from the field, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

Arizona State led 39-32 after the third quarter thanks to Jayde Van Hyfte’s three-point play with 2 seconds left. She grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup while being fouled.

The Sun Devils never trailed in the fourth quarter, though Oregon State tied it at 45-all on Destiny Slocum’s 3-pointer with 2:31 left. Arizona State responded with the next eight points and hung on from there.

“With this team, we have really great potential,” Arizona State forward Jamie Ruden said. “So I don’t even think about limits or what we can’t do. I think we’re doing a good job of just showing up and focusing on what we can control.”

Arizona State jumped out to a 13-4 lead into the first quarter, holding Oregon State scoreless for the final 8 minutes. The Beavers shot 2 of 14 in the quarter and missed all five of their 3-point attempts.

Oregon State’s scoreless drought continued well into the second quarter before Mikayla Pivec grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup with 6:49 before halftime. The bucket did little to stop the offensive ineptitude — Arizona State led 24-14 at halftime after the Beavers shot 6 of 32 from the field (18.8%), including 0 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Pivec and Slocum scored 13 points apiece for Oregon State. Taylor Jones added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“It’s a bummer to lose, no question,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “But there’s nothing but growth ahead for this team. We usually take adversity and handle it pretty well.”

Oregon State had its closest win of the year on Friday, needing a jumper with 1.4 seconds left to beat No. 18 Arizona 63-61. But it had no such magic on Sunday, missing several shots down the stretch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Pac-12 already has some elite teams, and Arizona State has shown it has depth, too.

Oregon, Oregon State, No. 5 Stanford and No. 8 UCLA were all in the AP Top 10 last week while Arizona was at No. 18. Now the Sun Devils are poised to join them.

“We have a lot of great teams, including us, in our conference,” Turner Thorne said. “Clearly, we were young and injured early, but we’ve gotten healthy.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers can take some comfort in knowing they almost won despite all the misses. It was a missed opportunity for the Beavers, who wasted a chance to earn the No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils looked like they would be in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12. Instead, they might belong among the league’s elite.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers return home to play California on Friday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils go on the road to face Washington on Friday.

