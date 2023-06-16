For the second night in a row, the Tacoma Rainiers played extra innings, but Friday night was a better outcome.

Taylor Trammell drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Rainiers a 4-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes, who won the night before in 12 innings.

Diego Castillo (3-0) got the win for the Rainiers (33-34).

Sam Haggerty and Trammell had two hits each.

Tacoma jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Albuquerque came back in the sixth and seventh innings. The Rainiers put up a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game before a crowd of 6,902 at Cheney Stadium.

• Despite a home run by Hogan Windish, the Everett AquaSox (29-32) fell to the host Tri-City Dust Devils (32-29), 7-2. Nick Davila was the losing pitcher.