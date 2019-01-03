FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and Koreem Ozier scored 16 to help Sacred Heart beat LIU Brooklyn 79-75 Thursday night in the Northeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Anosike, who came in shooting 23 percent (3 of 13) from 3-point range, hit 3 of 4 from behind the arc and 7 of 12 overall. The Pioneers (5-9) snapped a four-game skid.

Julian Batts made a layup to cap a 7-2 spurt and give the Blackbirds (6-7) a 75-74 lead with 1:25 to play. Ozier found Anosike in the left corner for a 3 with 59 seconds left and Aaron Clark added two free throws with 5.9 second left to cap the scoring.

The Pioneers opened with a 15-4 run and led by as many as 18 in the first half. LIU Brooklyn scored 33 of the next 47 points to take its first lead when Batts made a layup with 12:25 to play and a 3-pointer by Raul Frias gave the Blackbirds a 61-56 lead.

Raiquan Clark led LIU Brooklyn with 28 points. The Blackbirds missed 9-of-17 free throws, including the front end of a 1-and-1 with 50 seconds to go.