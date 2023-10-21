Annika Esvelt of Seattle Pacific ran to a third-place finish Saturday at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships in Anchorage, Alaska.

A junior, Esvelt finished 6 kilometers at Kincaid Park in 21 minutes, 4.5 seconds — a personal best for her at that distance.

Western Washington claimed the team title with 49 points and was led by fourth-place finisher Ashley Reeck (21:16.9). The Falcons women finished seventh with 153 points.

Brennan LeBlanc placed 22nd in the men’s race, and SPU was eighth in the team standings. Western won the men’s title and Kevin McDermott placed first in 24:43.5 over 8 kilometers.

Women’s soccer

• Seattle Pacific (10-2-3, 7-0-3) overcome a lengthy lightning delay, securing a 2-0 victory over host Saint Martin’s (3-5-6, 1-4-5) thanks to an own goal and Kayla Wallace’s goal.

Men’s soccer

• Kotaro Hirokawa and Taketo Onodera scored goals as host Seattle University (10-2-3, 5-0-1) earned a 2-1 victory over San Jose State (6-6-4, 3-3-1).

• Joey Van Horn and Reymundo Mendez scored goals for host Seattle Pacific (4-6-2, 2-3-1), but Saint Martin’s (4-6-2, 2-4-1) scored the last three for a 3-2 win.

Volleyball

• Sarah Brachvogel hammered 21 kills, Erin Smith added 13 and Hannah Hair had nine more blocks — giving her 20 for the week — as No. 22 Seattle Pacific (16-3, 10-1 GNAC) downed host Northwest Nazarene 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16.

• Host Grand Canyon (16-5, 9-1 WAC) defeated Seattle U (6-15, 1-9) in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11. Merima Smajlovic finished with a career-best 14 kills for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• Jesse Heslop scored for the host Everett Silvertips, who lost 5-1 to the Portland Winterhawks.

Women’s golf

• Led by a 1-under 71 from sophomore Carmen Lim, Washington finished round two at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a team score of 289, good for a two-day score of 18-over-par 586 and 13th place.

Men’s tennis

• In their first matches of the fall season, Washington’s doubles players Dzianis Zharyn and Cesar Bouchelaghem rolled to two victories at ITA NW Super Regionals at Stanford.