PARIS (AP) — Dozens of Bordeaux fans stormed onto the field during Tuesday’s French league match against Nimes to protest against the club’s board, forcing the game to be temporarily halted.

The fans staged a protest on the sideline, causing referee Clement Turpin to stop the game after just 11 minutes and send both teams back into the dressing room.

The game later resumed after about 25 minutes.

Bordeaux’s group of hardcore fans Ultramarines are asking for the club’s longtime president Frédéric Longuépée to step down.

