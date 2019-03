Angola has qualified for the African Cup of Nations and denied Burkina Faso a place after former Portugal youth international Wilson Eduardo’s winning goal against Botswana.

Eduardo sealed a 1-0 win for Angola in its final qualifying game in Botswana on Friday. With it, the Angolans clinched one of the 10 remaining spots to be decided over the last three days of the competition.

Angola’s victory in Francistown meant Burkina Faso’s 1-0 win over Mauritania wasn’t enough to take the Burkinabes through.

Burkina Faso made the final in 2013 and was third at the last Cup of Nations but misses out this year for the first time since 2008.

Mauritania had already qualified and will make its tournament debut in Egypt in June, the first African Cup to be increased from 16 to 24 teams.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports