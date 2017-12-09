ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been formally introduced by the Los Angeles Angels after they won the fierce baseball-wide competition for the services of the two-way Japanese star.
A loud crowd of fans at Angel Stadium cheered Saturday when Ohtani donned a red jersey and hat on a stage with Angels owner Arte Moreno, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Mike Scioscia.
Eppler confirmed that the Angels intend to allow Ohtani to become the majors’ most significant two-way player in several decades.
Ohtani will be the Angels’ designated hitter on many days when he isn’t serving as a starting pitcher, Scioscia says.
Ohtani thrilled the fans when he said that he would love to get his first victory and hit his first homer in the same game.
