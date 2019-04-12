CHICAGO (AP) — Angels center fielder Mike Trout is scheduled to see a doctor in Southern California about his strained right groin.

Trout first felt discomfort after working out Tuesday. The injury flared up while he was running to second base in the second inning of the Angels’ victory over Milwaukee that night.

Manager Brad Ausmus says Trout could rejoin the team in Chicago for its series against the Cubs or wait until its next series in Texas. He says they don’t think he will need to go the injured list at this point.

Trout signed a record $426.5 million, 12-year contract near the end of spring training. The two-time AL MVP is batting .406 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 12 games this year.

Ausmus also says he thinks Shohei Ohtani is going to hit off a machine Friday. The 2018 AL Rookie of the Year had Tommy John surgery last October and has been taking batting practice for a couple weeks. Ausmus says the hope is to get Ohtani back next month.

