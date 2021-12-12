BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had 11 points and six rebounds as Loyola (Md.) defeated Hampton 67-54 on Sunday.

Cam Spencer had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Milos Ilic had 10 points.

Hampton totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Najee Garvin scored a season-high 23 points for the Pirates (4-7). DeAngelo Epps added seven rebounds.

