SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins delivered perhaps the biggest game yet in his eight-year pro career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Former Washington State standout Klay Thompson added 21 points for the Warriors.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists but the all-time three-point leader’s league-record streak of 132 straight postseason games with at least one three-point basket ended, along with his NBA-best run of 233 consecutive games with a three-pointer between regular season and playoffs combined.

Curry was 0 for 9 on three-pointers and 7 for 22 overall.

Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all evening, Wiggins drove through the lane for an emphatic one-handed slam with 2:10 left to cap his brilliant performance on both ends.

The best-of-seven series resumes in Boston on Thursday night and if the Celtics can win at home they will return to the Bay Area for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday. All five games so far have been decided by 10 or more points.

Boston’s Marcus Smart was whistled for a technical foul and then an offensive foul in a one-second span early in the fourth quarter. He overcame a slow start to score 20 points, while Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertising

Jordan Poole knocked down a 33-foot three from the left wing to beat the third-quarter buzzer as the Warriors took a 75-74 lead into the final 12 minutes after the Celtics roared back in the third quarter.

The Celtics found their own third-quarter magic that has long defined Golden State’s success in the second half. Boston trailed 51-39 at the break before charging back with a 35-point outburst in the third.

Al Horford made a go-ahead three-pointer with 6:28 left in the period that made the score 58-55 as the Celtics finally found their shooting groove from deep. Grant Williams’ three-point play at 3:55 gave Boston a 66-61 lead.

Boston missed its first 12 three-point attempts of the game.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics was 2 for 11 to start the game and finished with 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and missed all five of his three-point tries.

Tatum gave Boston its first three-pointer of the night 4:34 before halftime and the Celtics were 11 of 32 from deep overall.

Golden State wound up 9 of 40 from beyond the arc — Wiggins was 0 of 6.

Advertising

Draymond Green had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists before fouling out with 3:01 remaining.

Thompson shot 7 for 14 with five three-pointers in another shining playoff moment.

Monday marked exactly three years since Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee and had surgery before later tearing his right Achilles tendon while working back from the first injury — forcing him to miss more than 2½ years.

Thompson was hurt in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals as Toronto clinched the franchise’s first championship playing on the Warriors’ previous home floor at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Entering Game 5, Thompson’s 35.8% shooting was the lowest for any NBA Finals he has played, and he was making just 34.2% from deep — down from 58.5% on threes in the 2019 finals.

NOTES

• Boston’s Robert Williams III had 10 points and eight rebounds, starting and playing without limits after aggravating his surgically repaired left knee in Game 4.

• NBA commissioner Adam Silver missed the game, entering the league’s health and safety protocols.