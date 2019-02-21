FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Bernie Andre had a season-high 22 points plus 13 rebounds as Northern Arizona rolled past Idaho 75-54 on Thursday night.
Carlos Hines had six rebounds for Northern Arizona (9-17, 7-9 Big Sky Conference).
Cameron Tyson had 15 points for the Vandals (4-22, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Jared Rodriguez added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 86-73 on Feb. 2. Northern Arizona plays Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho matches up against Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- 'The future of basketball' plays at Federal Way High School. His name is Jaden McDaniels.
- Not allowing a basket for nearly half the game, UW makes Utah latest victim of swarming defense VIEW
- 'I'm in a way better spot': Back with Mariners on minor-league deal, Dustin Ackley is hopeful, and realistic
- The Huskies have returned to prominence in the Pac-12, and so has the roar on Montlake
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com