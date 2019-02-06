WISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Andre Boudrias, the former Vancouver Canucks captain and Montreal Canadiens assistant general manager, has died. He was 75.

The Canadiens said Boudrias died Tuesday in Whistler. A cause of death wasn’t given.

From Montreal, Boudrias spent most of his early professional career in the Canadiens’ farm system before being dealt to the Minnesota North Stars on the day of the 1967 expansion draft. He had 151 goals and 340 assists in 662 regular-season games with Montreal, Minnesota, Chicago, St. Louis and Vancouver, scored 30 goals for the Canucks in 1972-73.

After his playing career, he joined Montreal’s scouting department and spent 12 years as an assistant general manager to Serge Savard, helping the Canadiens win Stanley Cup titles in 1986 and 1993. He joined the New Jersey Devils as a scout in 1994 and helped them win titles in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

