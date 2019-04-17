CHICAGO (AP) — Fiercely energetic Tim Anderson spiked his bat to celebrate a home run and Kansas City’s Brad Keller responded by drilling him with a fastball, setting off a benches-clearing fracas in the Royals’ 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Anderson tossed his bat toward the White Sox dugout following his two-run drive in the fourth inning. Keller hit him in the buttocks with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

Anderson, the AL’s leading hitter, was restrained by Royals catcher Martin Maldonado but kept jawing with Keller on the way to first base. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, though no punches appeared to be thrown. White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum shoved each other, and the usually mild-mannered Renteria was particularly animated.

There were four ejections — Anderson, Keller, Renteria and Sveum.

Hunter Dozier led off the 10th with a tiebreaking homer against Nate Jones (0-1). His drive to left on a 2-0 fastball made a winner of Wily Peralta (2-1), who worked two innings.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Wacha cooled off NL MVP Christian Yelich, Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna each went deep, and St. Louis beat Milwaukee to avoid being swept.

Yelich came in batting .556 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in the series, but he was 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a walk against Wacha. Yelich did single in a run in the eighth off Andrew Miller.

Wacha (1-0) bounced back after a tough start Thursday against the Dodgers. He struck out seven over six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to improve to 6-0 career against the Brewers. Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes (0-2) got beat by the long ball again. He surrendered three home runs in each of his first three starts, then coughed up two more against St. Louis. He’s allowed a major league-most 11 on the season.

PHILLIES 3, METS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched neatly into the ninth inning, Scott Kingery and Cesar Hernandez hit solo homers and Philadelphia beat New York.

Hector Neris blew a 95 mph fastball past Keon Broxton with a 3-2 count and the bases loaded for the final out and his second save.

Arrieta (3-1) allowed two runs and six hits, inducing three double-play grounders. The veteran righty has pitched like the ace who won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs. He’s thrown at least seven innings in three straight starts and lowered his ERA to 1.93.

Zack Wheeler (1-2) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

DODGERS 3, REDS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles tied the major league record by homering in its 32nd consecutive home game.

Pollock broke open a scoreless game when he connected off Sonny Gray (0-3). Los Angeles has homered in every regular season game at Dodger Stadium since last Aug. 21, including 13 straight this season.

The Dodgers matched the mark set by the Colorado Rockies in 1999, but won’t get the chance to break it until April 26 when they return from a road trip.

Walker Buehler (2-0) pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning for the Dodgers, striking out eight and allowing one unearned run.

