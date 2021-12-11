SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Anderson had a career-high 23 points as San Jose State beat Pacific 78-66 on Saturday.

Omari Moore had 18 points and six assists for San Jose State (5-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tibet Gorener added 13 points. Trey Smith had 11 points.

Jordan Bell had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-6). Nick Blake added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com