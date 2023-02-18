COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Boogie Anderson scored a career-high 24 points and hit a jumper at the buzzer in overtime to rally Southeast Louisiana to a 78-76 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

Anderson made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and added six assists and five rebounds for the Lions (15-13, 9-6 Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brody Rowbury had 12 points, Alec Woodard scored 11 and the pair combined to grab 11 boards. Nick Caldwell had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Jerome Brewer Jr. finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lions of A&M (11-17, 7-7). Reserve Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 12 points and JJ Romer Rosario scored 11. Demarcus Demonia and Kalen Williams pitched in with 10 points apiece.

Matthew Strange buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation — with an assist from Anderson — to send the game to overtime tied at 70.

