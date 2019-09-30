The Sonics may be gone, but the legacy of their uniforms lives on. Their threads from the late ’80s/early ’90s are the overwhelming winners of our Great Seattle Uniform Bracket.

You cast nearly 150,000 votes over the past two weeks, narrowing down a field of 32 down to two: Adidas’ modern twist on the classic home threads of Washington football and that iconic Sonics look.

It was a landslide.

It was a landslide the entire time. That arched Sonics jersey, worn by the likes of Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton and Detlef Schrempf, was the top vote-getter in each round of our tournament. Overall, it garnered more than 12,000 total votes and took home two-thirds of the total in the title match.

It was nearly pitted against the modern-day Seahawks, but the Huskies edged those out by just 30 votes. The other final four matchup wasn’t as close. The Sonics beat out the retro Rainiers by a 900-vote margin. Rounding out the final eight were the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds, Mariners’ home Sunday alternates, Seattle Storm and UW softball, in that order of total votes.

Which uniforms did we overlook? Disagree with your fellow fans? Debate in the comments below.