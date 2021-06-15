OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A look at the eight teams competing in the College World Series, which starts Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. (Capsules in order of CWS opening games. Coaches’ records through super regionals):

NORTH CAROLINA STATE (35-18)

Coach: Elliott Avent (924-549 in 25 seasons at NC State; 1,148-762 in 33 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Ruston regional: beat Alabama 8-1, beat Louisiana Tech 8-3, beat Louisiana Tech 14-7. Won Fayetteville super regional: lost to Arkansas 21-2, beat Arkansas 6-5, beat Arkansas 3-2.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.

Last CWS appearance: 2013.

All-time record in CWS: 3-4 in 2 appearances.

Meet the Wolfpack: C Luca Tresh (.240, 15 HRs, 42 RBIs), 1B Austin Murr (.323, 7, 32), 2B J.T. Jarrett (.259, 1, 23), SS Jose Torres (.299, 10, 44), 3B Vojtech Mensik (.237, 5, 22), LF Jonny Butler (.377, 13, 48), CF Tyler McDonough (.341, 15, 44), RF Devonte Brown (.253, 12, 39), DH Terrell Tatum (.324, 11, 35). Starting rotation: RHP Reid Johnston (8-3, 4.47 ERA, 1 save), RHP Sam Highfill (8-2, 3.98), RHP Matt Willadsen (5-3, 4.73). Relievers: LHP Chris Villaman (5-2, 4.35, 2 saves), LHP Evan Justice (5-2, 4.09, 11 saves), RHP Coby Ingle (0-0. 2.57), RHP Andrew Tillery (1-1, 13.50), RHP Dalton Feeney (1-1, 11.48).

MLB Alumni: Carlos Rodon, Trea Turner, Andrew Knizner, Mike Caldwell, Dan Plesac, Tim Stoddard, Greg Briley.

Short hops: Wolfpack’s .983 fielding percentage is second nationally and best among CWS teams. They played error-free in 34 of their 53 games. … Jarrett’s 29 career sacrifice bunts are most of any active Division I player. … Members of the 1968 team that made the CWS are expected to attend.

Quotable: “These are games now that any mistake you make or any opportunity you don’t take advantage of is going to be magnified or be lost. And you may not get that opportunity again. So you’ve got to take advantage of everything just to have a chance to advance in this field.” — Avent.

STANFORD (38-15)

Coach: David Esquer (134-52 in 4 seasons at Stanford; 659-519-2 in 22 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Stanford regional: beat North Dakota State 9-1, beat UC Irvine 12-4, lost to UC Irvine 8-4, beat UC Irvine 11-8. Won Lubbock super regional: beat Texas Tech 15-3, beat Texas Tech 9-0.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 2-1 (vs. Arizona).

Last CWS appearance: 2008.

All-time record in CWS: 40-29 in 16 appearances (won 1987 and 1988 national titles).

Meet the Cardinal: C Kody Huff (.261, 5 HRs, 31 RBIs), 1B Nick Brueser (.309, 11, 34), 2B Tim Tawa (.281, 11, 38), SS Adam Crampton (.282, 2, 17), 3B Drew Bowser (.290, 7, 39), LF Eddie Park (.278, 0, 6), CF Brock Jones (.302, 16, 54), RF Christian Robinson (.315, 7, 44), DH Tommy Troy (.254, 9, 26). Starting rotation: RHP Brendan Beck (9-1, 2.96 ERA), LHP Quinn Mathews (5-2, 6.15), RHP Alex Williams (4-2, 3.06), Relievers: RHP Zach Grech (5-5, 3.17, 13 saves), LHP Austin Weiermiller (2-0, 6.46), LHP Drew Dowd (2-1, 6.99), RHP Joey Dixon (3-1, 3.28, 2 saves), RHP Tommy O’Rourke (1-0, 4.07), LHP Jacob Palisch (2-0, 4.11).

MLB Alumni: Bob Boone, Steve Buechele, Jack McDowell, Mike Mussina, Jeffrey Hammonds, A.J. Hinch, Kyle Peterson, Paul Carey, Ed Sprague, Ryan Garko, Drew Storen, Michael Taylor, Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Edman.

Short hops: Brock Jones’ three-homer game in the super regional-clinching win over Texas Tech was Stanford’s first since Andrew Daschbach went deep four times against Cal Poly in May 2019. … Beck’s 128 strikeouts are most by a Stanford pitcher since Mark Appel fanned 130 in 2013. … Esquer is bringing his second program to the CWS. In 2011 he led California to Omaha and was national coach of the year.

ARIZONA (45-16)

Coach: Jay Johnson (208-112 in 6 seasons at Arizona; 280-154 in 9 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Tucson regional: beat Grand Canyon 12-6, beat UC Santa Barbara 4-0, beat UC Santa Barbara 5-2. Won Tucson super regional: beat Mississippi 9-3, lost to Mississippi 12-3, beat Mississippi 16-3.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 1-2 (vs. Stanford).

Last CWS appearance: 2016.

All-time record in CWS: 43-30 in 17 appearances (won national titles in 1976, 1980, 1986, 2012).

Meet the Wildcats: C Daniel Susac (.329, 12 HRs, 61 RBIs), 1B Branden Boissiere (.374, 5, 61), 2B Kobe Kato (.352, 1, 33), SS Nik McClaughry (.317, 1, 32), 3B Tony Bullard (.311, 7, 30), LF Mac Bingham (.305, 1, 33), CF Donta Williams (.352, 8, 48), RF Ryan Holgate (.356, 10, 54), DH Jacob Berry (.359, 17, 70). Starting rotation: RHP Chase Silseth (8-1, 5.54 ERA), LHP Garrett Irvin (6-3, 4.19), RHP Chandler Murphy (7-0, 3.63). Relievers: RHP Vince Vannelle (5-2, 2.59 ERA, 8 saves), RHP Austin Smith (2-1, 5.47), LHP Gil Luna (1-0, 1.69, 1 save), LHP Randy Abshier (4-0, 2.91, 1 save), RHP Quinn Flanagan (0-4, 3.82, 4 saves), RHP TJ Nichols (6-3, 4.94), RHP Preston Price (1-1, 2.57, 3 saves), LHP Riley Cooper (3-0, 5.04), RHP Dawson Netz (0-0, 4.41).

MLB Alumni: Casey Candaele, Scott Erickson, Terry Francona, Ron Hassey, Gil Heredia, Trevor Hoffman, Craig Lefferts, Kenny Lofton, Joe Magrane, J.T. Snow.

Short hops: Berry’s 17 homers and 70 RBIs are most among CWS players. … Team batting average of .329, slugging percentage of .513 and 8.6 runs per game are highest among CWS teams. … Leads nation with 138 doubles and 29 triples. … Has scored in 170 straight games, the longest streak in the Pac-12. Wildcats were last shut out March 17, 2017.

Quotable: “I’m up to play any team. I feel like with our team, we’re really good with both our pitching staff and our hitting. I feel like it’s elite. I feel like we can compete with anyone.” — Boissiere.

VANDERBILT (45-15)

Coach: Tim Corbin (798-374-1 in 19 seasons at Vanderbilt; 902-512-1 in 24 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Nashville regional: beat Presbyterian 10-0, beat Georgia Tech 4-3, beat Georgia Tech 14-11. Won Nashville super regional: beat East Carolina 2-0, beat East Carolina 4-1.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 4-2 (2-1 vs. Tennessee, 2-1 vs. Mississippi State).

Last CWS appearance: 2019.

All-time record in CWS: 16-7 in 4 appearances (won national titles in 2014 and 2019).

Meet the Commodores: C CJ Rodriguez (.255, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs), 1B Dominic Keegan (.361, 14, 55), 2B Parker Noland (.271, 7, 40), SS Carter Young (.266, 15, 49), 3B Jayson Gonzalez (.291, 7, 35), LF Javier Vaz (.300, 0, 1), CF Enrique Bradfield (.356, 1, 36), RF Isaiah Thomas (.330, 13, 39), DH Troy LaNeve (.319, 6, 21). Starting rotation: RHP Kumar Rocker (13-3, 2.46 ERA), RHP Jack Leiter (10-3, 2.16), RHP Patrick Reilly (4-2, 4.89). Relievers: RHP Nick Maldonado (1-2, 2.36 ERA, 8 saves), RHP Luke Murphy (3-1, 2.97, 8 saves), RHP Chris McElvain (4-1, 4.02), RHP Thomas Schultz (4-2, 4.19), LHP Nelson Berkwich (1-0, 2.31), LHP Hugh Fisher (0-0, 2.45), RHP Ethan Smith (1-0, 3.55).

MLB Alumni: David Price, Sonny Gray, Walker Buehler, Dansby Swanson, Bryan Reynolds, Tony Kemp, Carson Fulmer, Scott Sanderson, Pedro Alvarez, Jensen Lewis, Joey Cora, Curt Casali, Mike Yastrzemski.

Short hops: Bradfield’s 46 stolen bases lead nation. … Leiter and Rocker are the active career leaders in hits allowed per nine innings at 3.7 and 4.5, respectively. … Leiter’s 156 strikeouts lead nation, and he has highest strikeout-per-nine innings in CWS at 14.6.

Quotable: “This is why you come to Vanderbilt, for moments like this. Honestly, the season would have felt incomplete if we didn’t make it this far.” — Leiter.

VIRGINIA (35-25)

Coach: Brian O’Connor (749-317-2 in 18 seasons at Virginia and overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Columbia regional: lost to South Carolina 4-3, beat Jacksonville 13-8, beat South Carolina 3-2, beat Old Dominion 8-3, beat Old Dominion 3-2 in 10 innings. Won Columbia super regional: lost to Dallas Baptist 6-5, beat Dallas Baptist 4-0, beat Dallas Baptist 5-2.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.

Last CWS appearance: 2015.

All-time record in CWS: 12-8 in 4 appearances (won 2015 national title).

Meet the Cavaliers: C Logan Michaels (.242, 0 HR, 18 RBI), 1B Jake Gelof (.257, 4, 15), 2B Max Cotier (.257, 0, 28), SS Nic Kent (.242, 8, 45), 3B Zack Gelof (.298, 9, 39), LF Brendan Rivoli (.273, 1, 24), CF Chris Newell (.239, 3, 29), RF Kyle Teel (.320, 9, 40), DH Devin Ortiz (.284, 8, 34). Starting rotation: LHP Andrew Abbott (8-6, 3.04 ERA), RHP Mike Vasil (7-5, 4.82), LHP Nate Savino (3-3, 3.86). Relievers: RHP Griff McGarry (0-5, 6.06), RHP Blake Bales (3-0, 0.71), LHP Brandon Neeck (2-0, 1.93), RHP Stephen Schoch (4-1, 2.52, 8 saves), RHP Kyle Whitten (0-1, 3.23, 1 save), RHP Zach Messinger (3-2, 4.31), RHP Matt Wyatt (4-1, 3.79), RHP Paul Kosanovich (1-1, 4.60), LHP Luke Schauer (0-0, 4.76), RHP Devin Ortiz (0-0, 0.00).

MLB Alumni: Ryan Zimmerman, Ricky Horton, Javier Lopez, Mark Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Phil Gosselin, Sean Doolittle, David Adams, Pavin Smith.

Short hops: Won six elimination games to reach the CWS. … Had records of 11-14 overall and 4-12 in ACC play on April 1. … O’Connor grew up in the Omaha area (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and pitched for the 1991 Creighton team that reached the CWS. … Teel’s grand slam in the super regional-clinching game was Virginia’s first in a postseason game.

Quotable: “Six times they had their backs against the wall, and for them to come through speaks to the character and the resiliency and the type of young men that we have in this program.” — O’Connor.

TENNESSEE (50-16)

Coach: Tony Vitello (134-66 in 4 seasons at Tennessee and overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Knoxville regional: beat Wright State 9-8, beat Liberty 9-3, beat Liberty 3-1. Won Knoxville super regional: beat LSU 4-2, beat LSU 15-6.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 2-2 (1-2 vs. Vanderbilt, 1-0 vs. Mississippi State).

Last CWS appearance: 2005.

All-time record in CWS: 8-8 in 4 appearances.

Meet the Volunteers: C Connor Pavolony (.257, 7 HRs, 25 RBIs), 1B Luc Lipcius (.248, 15, 42), 2B Max Ferguson (.256, 12, 46), SS Liam Spence (.339, 5, 35), 3B Jake Rucker (.331, 9, 55), LF Evan Russell (.247, 14, 43), CF Drew Gilbert (.275, 10, 62), RF Jordan Beck (.270, 15, 63), DH Pete Derkay (.282, 4, 20). Starting rotation: RHP Chad Dallas (11-1, 4.10 ERA), LHP Will Heflin (3-3, 4.07), Blade Tidwell (10-3, 3.57). Relievers: RHP Sean Hunley (7-4, 2.92, 9 saves), RHP Camden Sewell (4-1, 2.79, 2 saves), LHP Redmond Walsh (5-1, 2.52, 5 saves), LHP Kirby Connell (1-1, 3.00, 2 saves), RHP Mark McLaughlin (2-0, 1.83), LHP Will Mabrey (0-0, 1.12), RHP Connor Housley (0-0, 3.48), RHP Elijah Pleasants (2-1, 4.37).

MLB Alumni: Todd Helton, Phil Garner, Rick Honeycutt, Luke Hochevar, R.A. Dickey, Joe Randa, Mike Difelice, Bubba Trammell, Chris Burke, Mike Lincoln, Steve Searcy, Nick Senzel.

Short hops: Vols’ 50 wins are their most since 1995. … They lead the CWS field with 3.2 home runs per game in NCAA Tournament play. … Vols have homered in 26 of its past 30 games and have had multiple homers in 15 of those games, including seven games with four or more. … Seven players have had at least one game with multiple home runs.

Quotable: “You never know how we’re going to win, but if we find a way, it’s pretty special. With this group, you better be ready to watch, because we’re always on the hunt to do some really cool things.” — Russell.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (45-16)

Coach: Chris Lemonis (109-35 in 3 seasons at MSU; 250-126 in 7 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Starkville regional: beat Samford 8-4, beat VCU 16-4, beat Campbell 6-5. Won Starkville super regional: beat Notre Dame 9-8, lost to Notre Dame 9-1, beat Notre Dame 11-7.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 1-3 (1-2 vs. Vanderbilt, 0-1 vs. Tennessee).

Last CWS appearance: 2019.

All-time record in CWS: 13-22 in 11 appearances.

Meet the Bulldogs: C Logan Tanner (.284, 14, 47), 1B Luke Hancock (.258, 10, 59), 2B Scotty Dubrule (.284, 0, 24), SS Lane Forsythe (.229, 1, 18), 3B Kamren James (.278, 12, 58), LF Brad Cumbest (.333, 5, 18), CF Rowdey Jordan (.326, 10 HR, 43 RBI), RF Tanner Allen (.392, 10, 62), DH Kellum Clark (.250, 3, 11). Starting rotation: RHP Will Bednar (7-1, 3.53 ERA), RHP Jackson Fristoe (3-3, 5.81), LHP Christian MacLeod (6-5, 4.24). Relievers: LHP Houston Harding (7-2, 2.87), RHP Landon Sims (4-0, 1.55, 10 saves), LHP Cam Tullar (0-0, 1 save), RHP Preston Johnson (3-0, 4.44), RHP Brandon Smith (4-3, 4.29, 1 save).

MLB Alumni: Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley, Dakota Hudson, Mitch Moreland, Paul Maholm, Jonathan Papelbon, Jay Powell, Buck Showalter, Hunter Renfroe, Chris Stratton, Bobby Thigpen, Del Unser, Brandon Woodruff.

Short hops: Bulldogs’ game vs. Texas is rematch of season opener, an 8-3 MSU win in Arlington, Texas. … The Bulldogs have reached a third consecutive CWS, the nation’s longest active streak. … Coach Chris Lemonis is in his second consecutive CWS with the Bulldogs. He reached three in eight seasons as a Louisville assistant. … Bulldogs are 41-1 when leading after eight innings.

Quotable: “We had a lot of young guys, had a lot of pitchers, trying to keep everybody happy, trying to get the right guys going … That was tough in itself, but it’s all worth it once you get to this point and you’re playing well.” — MSU coach Chris Lemonis on the grind of this season.

TEXAS (47-15)

Coach: David Pierce (169-92 in 5 seasons at Texas, 366-201 in 10 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Austin regional: beat Southern 11-0, beat Arizona State 10-3, beat Fairfield 12-2. Won Austin super regional: beat South Florida 4-3, beat South Florida 12-4.

2021 record vs. CWS teams: 0-1 (vs. Mississippi State).

Last CWS appearance: 2018.

All-time record in CWS: 85-61 in 36 appearances (won national titles in 1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005).

Meet the Longhorns: C Silas Ardoin (.251, 1 HR, 31 RBIs), 1B Zach Zubia (.300, 10, 57), 2B Mitchell Daly (.321, 2, 31), SS Trey Faltine (.262, 5, 36), 3B Cam Williams (.303, 11, 47), LF Eric Kennedy (.255, 3, 24), CF Mike Antico (.269, 9, 43), RF Douglas Hodo III (.288, 5, 43), DH Ivan Melendez (.321, 12, 46). Starting rotation: RHP Ty Madden (7-4, 2.41 ERA), RHP Tristan Stevens (11-3, 2.97), LHP Pete Hansen (9-1, 1.84). Relievers: RHP Tanner Witt (4-0, 3.06, 5 saves), RHP Jared Southard (0-0, 1.10), LHP Lucas Gordon (0-0, 3.22, 1 save), RHP Cole Quintanilla (4-0, 1.29), RHP Aaron Nixon (3-3, 2.35, 8 saves), RHP Palmer Wenzel (3-0, 3.32, 1 save), RHP Kolby Kubichek (5-3, 3.36).

MLB Alumni: Burt Hooton, David Chalk, Keith Moreland, Ron Gardenhire, Spike Owen, Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi, Greg Swindell, Shane Reynolds, Brooks Kieschnick, Huston Street, J.P. Howell, Brandon Belt, Corey Knebel.

Short hops: At No. 2, Texas is the highest remaining national seed in the NCAA Tournament. … Longhorns were unbeaten in regional and super regional for the second time, and first since 2004. … Team ERA of 2.89 leads nation. … Hansen (1.84) is the only pitcher in the CWS with a sub-2.00 ERA who meets the NCAA minimum of one inning pitched for every team game.

Quotable: “This team is never satisfied and we know what we’re capable of. This (super regional) is just another pit stop on a great journey that hopefully this team can cap off with a national championship.” — Stevens.