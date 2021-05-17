Seahawks rookie minicamp was a little more of an under-the-radar affair this year than in seasons past.

They had just three draft picks to unveil, for one. For another, COVID-19 limitations meant the Seahawks only had 31 players in the camp, which meant short practices with the team basically just one deep at each spot.

But as coach Pete Carroll noted, what mattered more than making evaluations — it’s too early to really to do that much in a setting like this — but the players beginning to learn the playbook and the overall process of being an NFL player.

Still, there was lots to take-away from the first chance to see any players in Seahawks uniforms in more than four months on a field, and to hear from coach Pete Carroll.

Here are five of my impressions.

Seahawks (mostly) sticking to usual cap policy

Getting a few more chances for media to talk to Carroll led to clearing up one piece of offseason business — did the team consider restructuring the contracts of Russell Wilson and/or Bobby Wagner to create more immediate cap space?

The Seahawks, for instance, could have restructured Wilson’s contract without his approval (they have the right to do so via language in his deal), and turn his $17.925 of his salary for 2021 into a bonus he would get immediately. That would have opened up roughly $12 million in cap space for the 2021 season by spreading that money out over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, increasing his cap hits in those years by about $6 million each year (restructuring Wagner’s could have added about $6 million this year but pushed it to 2022)..

Some wondered why the Seahawks didn’t do that to open up more cap space in a year when they had little heading into free agency, and if they were reluctant in part to be further financially committed to Wilson in future years.

Carroll on Saturday said it had been discussed.

“We’ve looked at every single option that’s out there and even to the point where those guys know we’ve discussed that, too,’’ Carroll said. “It just hasn’t been necessary at this point.’’

It’s remembering restructuring contracts (which is not the same as giving an extension) is something the Seahawks have rarely done, and only when they’ve had specific moves in mind, such as in 2017 with Doug Baldwin to acquire Sheldon Richardson and that same year with Wilson to acquire Duane Brown.

They’ve never done it to just create a bunch of cap space and then say essentially “OK, now what do we spend it on?’’

What Seattle also did this year was use the strategy of adding voidable years to contracts — essentially, fake years — to spread out bonus payments and cap hits. Seattle did that with eight players (including Chris Carson and Carlos Dunlap) to spread out more than $17 million over the next four years, which gave the Seahawks a lot of additional cap space but spread it out over more years than restructures would have, and also lessened the commitment to any one player. And that stayed in line with Seattle’s desire to stay as cap flexible as possible now and in the future.

Taylor’s move means there may not be room for K.J. Wright

The biggest story of the camp was the presence of 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor and where he is now spending much of his time — strongside linebacker. Taylor revealed he has lost 20 pounds and it’s obviously far too early to declare him fully back due to just two no pads, no-contact minicamp practices.

But the Seahawks officially using Taylor at SLB as well as rush end is telling.

The Seahawks also have 2019 third-rounder Cody Barton who can play SLB, where K.J. Wright played most of last season. Wright remains unsigned, and fans understandably have been hoping that one of the best and classiest players in team history may still return.

But this weekend reinforced that Seattle is also heavily exploring options for replacing Wright with high picks that it would undoubtedly like to get on the field — last year’s first-rounder, Jordyn Brooks, is set to become the full-time WLB, and Seattle may well be content to let Barton and Taylor right it out at SLB. Also playing the SLB spot this weekend was Nate Evans, a recent waiver wire claim from the Jaguars.

None of this is to say Wright won’t be back. But Seattle certainly seems to be making moves as if he may not be.

There may also be no room for Richard Sherman

OK, it’s worth remembering that Carroll, when asked about Sherman after the draft, said the Seahawks were not looking to sign a cornerback right now, pretty much splashing cold water on the rumors of his potential return. But as with Wright, Seahawks fans are understandably wondering if there isn’t still a way a reunion could happen.

But as Carroll essentially said, the Seahawks don’t really need another cornerback right now. The Seahawks have 10 listed on the roster, which does not include Ugo Amadi or Marquise Blair, the two presumptive nickel corners.

That number includes rookies Tre Brown (a fourth-round pick) and Bryan Mills (an undrafted free agent to whom Seattle gave a $20 signing bonus. As Carroll said he would, Brown was playing on the outside and not as a nickel during minicamp, at the left cornerback spot that Sherman used to play, despite his listed height of 5-10 — the Seahawks helped reset the trend of big corners with Sherman and Brandon Browner in the LOB days.

Mills, meanwhile, also played on the outside, on the right side, and at a listed 6-1, 174 he more fits the part of the long, lanky boundary corner the team has often preferred — he has a listed 77-⅛-inch wingspan. Sherman’s was 78.

As with the LB spots, the Seahawks certainly don’t seem to be acting as if they are waiting on Sherman.

Offensive line battles will be interesting

The official signings of the UDFA class over the weekend means Seattle now has 17 offensive linemen under contract. The Seahawks could keep as few as nine on the initial 53-player roster, though 10 may be more likely — that was the number a year ago.

Seattle had seven OLs in camp this weekend, and at the moment, each likely has a pretty stuff fight for a roster spot. But several also stand as really intriguing, including sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe.

It was noteworthy that he spent the two days at left tackle, where for now he appears to be being groomed as a backup — and down the road, maybe a replacement — for veteran stalwart Duane Brown. Tommy Champion, a practice squad member a year ago, played RT this weekend. Carroll has said the RT spot will be a battle between last year’s starter Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, who took over when Shell was injured late in the season. Some wondered when he was drafted if maybe Forsythe would fit into that competition. But for now he appears set at LT.

Also of note, the Seahawks used Jake Curhan — who started 40 games for Cal at right tackle — at right guard. And Pier-Olivier Lestage of the University of Montreal and listed as a guard and center played mostly left guard with Brad Lundblade the usual center (Lundblade has been on and off practice squads of several teams the last three years and played in one game for Carolina in 2019).

And finally, one player to watch

OK, so maybe undrafted free agent safety Aashari Crosswell of Arizona State stood out in large part because of his birth date — 8/8/2000, which makes him still just 20 years old.

That means Crosswell could become the first Seahawks player born in the 2000s — he is 15 months younger than any other player on Seattle’s roster (WR Connor Weddington is 21, every other Seattle player is 22 or older).

Crosswell, though, also has an intriguing background. He was a highly rated recruit for the Class of 2018 who had offers from the entire Pac-12 — though his only two official visits were to Arizona State and Washington State — as well as Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame, and became an immediate contributor at ASU with six interceptions in his first two seasons. He had a lost 2020 season and eventually opted out to prepare for the draft after playing just one game.

But at a listed 6-foot, 208 he looks the part of a free safety, which is where he was in minicamp — he picked off an overthrown Danny Etling pass on Saturday.

Depending on how Seattle uses Blair and Amadi the Seahawks may not be super deep at safety meaning someone a little off-the-radar could threaten for a roster spot.