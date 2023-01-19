PITTSBURGH (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half, Taylor Soule and Elizabeth Kitley had double-doubles and No. 12 Virginia Tech held off Pittsburgh 69-62 on Thursday night.

Amoore, who had five 3-pointers, made a pair of clutch 3s in the fourth quarter, first when the Panthers pulled within four and again when they cut it to five with 2:18 to play.

Amoore also had a pair of free throws with 1:05 to go and Kayana Traylor wrapped it up with two more at 15 seconds as the duo combined for all 12 Hokie points in the fourth quarter.

Kitley and Traylor had 13 points apiece and Soule 12 for Virginia Tech (15-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kitley had 13 rebounds and Soule 11.

Amber Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for Pitt (7-11, 0-7), which has lost six straight. Maliyah Johnson added 13.

Virginia Tech led from the opening basket but never by more than seven points. A 7-0 run, with a Johnson 3-pointer, rallied the Panthers, who tied it when Liatu King hit a jumper with 1:17 left in the first half. Kitley’s basket on the next possession put the Hokies up 34-32 at the break.

Amoore scored Virginia Tech’s first eight points of the second half, hitting a pair of 3s, and a layup by Soule made it 46-36. Traylor then scored the next nine Hokie points as they took a 57-50 lead after three quarters.

Both teams play on the road on Sunday, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Pittsburgh at Florida State.

