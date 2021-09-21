By The Associated Press (AP) — PGA OF AMERICA

RYDER CUP

Site: Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Course: Whistling Straits (Straits). Yardage: 7,387. Par: 71.

Defending champion: Europe.

Television: Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

All-time series: United States leads 26-14-2.

Captains: Padraig Harrington (Europe), Steve Stricker (United States).

European roster: Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.

U.S. roster: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.

Notes: While the Americans lead the series dating to 1927, Europe holds an 11-8-1 advantage since 1979 when the Britain & Ireland team was expanded to include continental Europe. … The matches were postponed one year because of the pandemic. It now will switch back to odd-numbered years as it once was. … The Americans have six Ryder Cup rookies, their most since 2008 when they won at Valhalla. … Sergio Garcia has contributed 25 1/2 points, the most of any player in the Ryder Cup. … This is the first Ryder Cup without Phil Mickelson playing since 1993. He is one of the assistant captains. … Whistling Straits has held the PGA Championship three times, most recently in 2015. Americans finished runner-up in all three PGAs. … Steve Stricker is the first Ryder Cup captain who previously served as Presidents Cup captain. … The average age of the U.S. team is 29, making this its youngest team at a Ryder Cup.

Next time: Marco Simone in Italy in 2023.

Online: https://www.rydercup.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rogers, Arkansas.

Course: Pinnacle CC. Yardage: 6,438. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Austin Ernst.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Notes: The tournament is among the few 54-hole events on the LPGA Tour. … Jin Young Ko picked up her second win of the season last week, her first LPGA appearance in six weeks following the Olympics. … Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, is not playing for the second straight week. … The field includes seven of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. … Ko joined Korda as the only multiple winners on the LPGA Tour this season. … Korda leads the LPGA Tour with three victories, and she is the only one to win back to back. … The LPGA Tour heads to New Jersey for two weeks before an abbreviated Asian swing as its season heads toward a conclusion. … Danielle Kang is in the field. She joins Korda as the only Americans among the top 10 in the world. This is her first appearance since the Solheim Cup. … The tournament dates to 2008. Among past champions is Stacy Lewis, who graduated from the University of Arkansas. She is in the field this week.

Advertising

Next week: ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,816, Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 7,035, Par: 72).

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jim Furyk.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jim Furyk.

Last week: Darren Clarke won the Sanford International.

Notes: Jim Furyk will not be back to defend his title because he is one of the assistant captains at the Ryder Cup. … Spyglass Hill is being used this year instead of Poppy Hills. Spyglass also is part of the rotation for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and is considered the toughest of the courses when the wind is not particularly strong. … Furyk’s lead in the Schwab Cup is under $10,000 over Jerry Kelly. … Mario Tiziani, the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker, tied for 11th last week on a sponsor’s exemption and narrowly missed out on getting into the field at Pebble Beach. He is at the Ryder Cup this week instead and says he might not have played, anyway. … Participants from The First Tee selected from around the country are paired with players in this unique event that is being played for the 18th time. … Kelly lost in a playoff at Pebble Beach last year to Furyk after closing with a 65. … Ernie Els last year bogeyed the 18th to miss out on a playoff in his debut at the PGA Tour Champions event. Els was runner-up at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open to Tiger Woods by 15 shots. … Among the past Pebble Beach Pro-Am winners in the field are Vijay Singh and Mark O’Meara, a five-time winner.

Next tournament: Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational on Oct. 8-10.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship.

Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Next week: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Last week: Kristoffer Broberg won the Dutch Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Arkansas. Defending champion: Cydney Clanton. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Panasonic Open, Joyo CC, Kyoto, Japan. Defending champion: Toshinori Muto. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Challenge Tour: Portugal Open, Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort, Vau Obidos, Portugal. Defending champion: Garrick Higgo. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Advertising

Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Asuka Kashiwabara. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: ELCRUTV Chosun Pro Celebrity, Island CC, Ansan, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports