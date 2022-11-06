American forward Haji Wright scored his ninth goal of the season, spurring Antalyaspor’s comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon Sunday in the Turkish Super League.

Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı’s cross.

Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Jordan Pejok for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster.

Antalyaspor plays Pendikspor in a Turkish Cup fourth-round match on Wednesday, the day U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his 26-man squad.

