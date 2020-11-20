DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — American youngster Gio Reyna has extended his contract with German team Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025, the club said Friday.

Reyna, the son of former U.S. internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in European soccer. Dortmund signed the attacking midfielder from New York City FC in July 2019 and he scored four goals in 11 league games for Dortmund’s under-19 team before his promotion to the senior team in January.

“Gio’s development in recent months has been incredible,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “He will definitely be an important part of Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future. I am personally very pleased that he has decided to extend his contract with BVB in the long term with complete conviction.”

Reyna became the first 17-year-old to record three assists in a Bundesliga match (in the 4-0 home win against Freiburg) since such records began in 1992. Altogether he has made 22 Bundesliga appearances (two goals, five assists) and has played in five Champions League games for Dortmund. He has also scored two goals in two German Cup games.

Reyna got his first goal for the United States in the 6-2 exhibition rout of Panama on Monday, three days after his 18th birthday.

“I have already learned a lot in Dortmund and I want to learn a lot more in future,” Reyna said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports