HOBART, Australia (AP) — American Sofia Kenin won her first WTA title at the Hobart International on Saturday after beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4, 6-0.

Playing her first top-level singles final, the 20-year-old Kenin took the first set with a break before running away with the match in 71 minutes.

Kenin, ranked 56th, didn’t drop a set for the tournament and beat top-seeded Caroline Garcia and former Hobart champion Alize Cornet in her run to the title.

She joined compatriot Tennys Sandgren, who won his first ATP Tour singles title Saturday, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the ASB Classic across the Tasman Sea at Auckland, New Zealand.

