American Owen Otasowie transferred Friday to Club Brugge in Belgium after making his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton last season.

The 20-year-old defender and midfielder, who was born in New York, made his senior team debut for Wolves against Turkey’s Beşiktaş in the Europa League on Dec. 12 and his Premier League debut three days later against Chelsea.

He appeared in six Premier League matches last season and made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12.

