GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the 50 and 100-meter freestyles at the world swimming championships on Sunday night, the first American woman to achieve the feat.

Manuel raced one length of the pool in 24.05 seconds to earn her third gold and fifth medal overall on the last night of the eight-day competition.

She held off Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, who took silver in 24.07, and Australian Cate Campbell, who earned bronze in 24.11.

In the 100 free, Manuel topped Campbell and Sjostrom finished third.

Manuel’s other medals came in three relays: gold in the mixed 4×100 free and silvers in the 4×100 free and 4×200 free.

Lilly King won the 50 breaststroke, giving the American two victories over Russian rival Yuliya Efimova on Sunday.

They were denied a third meeting when King was disqualified in the heats of the 200 breast for not putting both her hands on the wall at the same time in a turn.

King touched in 29.84, the only swimmer under 30 seconds in the final.

Benedetta Pilato, a 14-year-old Italian, took silver in 30 seconds flat.

Efimova, who won the 200 and finished second to King in the 100, earned bronze in 30.15.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany made history with his victory in the 1,500 freestyle.

With his earlier win in the 10-kilometer open water race, Wellbrock became the first swimmer to win golds in two sports at a single world championships.

He pulled away going into the final turn to win in 14 minutes, 36.54 seconds.

Mykhailo Romanchuck of Ukraine took silver. Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, a two-time champion, earned bronze.

