American forward Indiana Vassilev has agreed to a two-year contract with Aston Villa after making his Premier League debut in January.

The 19-year-old made his senior team debut on Jan. 4 against Fulham and made his first Premier League appearance 14 days later at Brighton. He has four appearances overall during the coronavirus pandemic-interrupted season.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, to parents of Bulgarian heritage, Vassilev played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and signed with Aston Villa in 2018.

He played for the U.S. alongside Josh Sargent and Tim Weah at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, where the Americans lost to England in the quarterfinals.

Villa announced his new deal Monday.

