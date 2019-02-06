TORONTO (AP) — American forward Terrence Boyd has signed with Toronto of Major League Soccer.
The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances for the U.S. national team, the last in October 2016 as a late-second half substitute in an exhibition against New Zealand.
Born in Germany to a German mother and U.S. serviceman, Boyd spent the last three seasons in Germany with Darmstadt, which was relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2016-17 season.
He had five goals in 44 matches with Darmstadt.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Unranked UW men get caught up in Pac-12's image crisis | Matt Calkins
- Can UW Huskies secure the best class of the Chris Petersen era (and beyond) on national signing day?
- Seahawks assistant Carl Smith heading to new position with Houston Texans
- How a family's dedication propelled Washington softball's Sis Bates into the stratosphere
- Who is the biggest sleeper in Washington's impressive 2019 signing class?
Toronto announced the deal Tuesday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports