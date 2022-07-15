Auston Trusty was loaned to second-tier Birmingham City from Arsenal on Friday for the 2022-23 season before the 23-year-old defender played his first game for the Gunners.

Trusty transferred from Colorado to Arsenal in January, and then was loaned back to the Rapids and played 16 league matches for Colorado this season. Both Arsenal and Colorado are owned by Stan Kroenke.

Trusty played for Philadelphia in 2018-19 before moving to Colorado. A member of the U.S. team at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, Trusty has been invited twice to senior national team camp but has not yet debuted.

