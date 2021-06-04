American defender Tim Ream will stay with Fulham after yet another relegation.

The club said Thursday the 33-year-old from St. Louis had agreed to a new contract.

Ream has been with Fulham since the start of the 2015-16 season. The stay included promotion to the Premier League for 2018-19, relegation to the second-tier League Championship for 2019-20, promotion for 2020-21 and relegation following this season, when the Cottagers finished 18th among the 20 teams with five wins, 20 losses and 13 draws.

Ream appeared in just seven league matches this season, down from 44 in 2019-20. Following an Oct. 24 loss to Crystal Palace, he was limited to a pair of FA Cup appearances until after relegation was assured. He then played in the final two games, against Manchester United on May 18 and the season finale against Newcastle five days later.

A former player for the New York Red Bulls (2010-11) and Bolton (2012-15), Ream is with the U.S. national team this week, preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico on Sunday in Denver.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports