ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cotton Bowl

Memphis (12-1, American) vs. Penn State (10-2, Big Ten), Dec. 28, noon ET

LOCATION: ARLINGTON, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: QB Brady White, 3,576 yards passing, 33 touchdowns.

Penn State: LB Micah Parsons, 95 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks.

NOTABLE

Memphis: The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference title Saturday, beating Cincinnati for the second week in a row to clinch a spot in their first New Year’s Six game. Coach Mike Norvell was named Florida State’s head coach, though he could split time and coach the Tigers one more game.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have now been in a bowl game in all six seasons under coach James Franklin, who just got a new contract through 2025. This is their third New Year’s Six game for the coach.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: First appearance in Cotton Bowl, sixth season in a row with a bowl, and 12th overall. Lost four bowls in a row.

Penn State: Fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl, first in 45 years. 50th bowl appearance in school history.

