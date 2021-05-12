CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.

Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.

Nick Martini was the Cubs’ automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.

Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday’s game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini. Heyward flied out to end the threat.

Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin retired the first two hitters in the sixth before Vargas doubled to right. Pederson lined a 1-2 pitch from Bryan Shaw to right-center, breaking an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for the Cubs.

Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings.

Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning.

Indians closer Emmanuel Clase and Báez exchanged words after the right-hander retired the side in the ninth.

SLEEPLESS BRYANT

Cubs manager David Ross said before the the game that Bryant wanted to be in the lineup even though he wasn’t feeling well. Ross thought it would be best to let him rest until Chicago plays again Friday.

“He’s just super under the weather,” Ross said. “He didn’t sleep much last night.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ross said 2B Nico Hoerner (left forearm) could return from the injured list Friday.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who will miss at least two months because of a fractured right ring finger, figures he is due for some good luck. “I just cannot get a break,” he said. “In 2019 I had the bone spurs. In 2020 I had the shoulder injury. And then this year my finger. I don’t have much to say.” Pérez, a two-time Gold Glove winner, had surgery last week.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Ross hopes RHP Jake Arietta (right thumb abrasion) will come off the injured list and start Friday when Chicago opens a series at Detroit. Arietta (3-3, 4.31 ERA) threw a bullpen session Wednesday.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 3.83) will start Thursday night when Cleveland opens a four-game series at Seattle.

