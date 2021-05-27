ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oregon State junior forward Gloire Amanda and Florida State junior midfielder Jaelin Howell are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players.

Amanda, from Edmonton, Alberta, had 15 goals and seven assists in 14 games.

Howell, from Lone Tree, Colorado, had five goals and two assists as Florida State reached the NCAA Division I final, where it lost to Santa Clara 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Announced Thursday by the Missouri Athletic Club, the awards were determined by voting by NCAA Division I coaches.

