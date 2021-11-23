CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had 22 points as Mercer beat Bucknell 78-68 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Jalen Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds for Mercer (2-3). Kamar Robertson also scored 14 points, and Felipe Haase had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Timmerman scored a career-high 22 points for the Bison (1-4). Xander Rice added 20 points, and Andrew Funk had 16 points and eight rebounds.

