HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home.

Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer in the sixth for Houston, tying the game at 3-all.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a solo home run to right in the first and Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun added RBI singles in the third to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

Houston starter Cristian Javier allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Texas starter Cole Ragans threw three no-hit innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Ragans, who had been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 23 with a left calf strain, was activated before the game.

NICE PLAY

Neris made a diving catch on Bubba Thompson’s bunt attempt to leadoff the 10th. Neris came in and dove to his right to snag the bunted pop up, keeping Nick Solak on second to start the extra inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (left oblique strain) threw a live batting practice session prior to the game. … RHP A.J. Alexy was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Ragans on the roster. … OF Eli White went 0 for 1 and played two innings in center field for Round Rock in the first game of a rehabilitation assignment on Wednesday.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (right calf) threw off the slope of the mound on Wednesday. Verlander said the calf is healing and progressing. He will continue to do mound work, then move to agility last, he said. “I’m optimistic, but also being cautious, particularly given the time of the year,” Verlander said. “Not trying to overly push things, but I think things have gone as good as anyone could have hoped for to this point.” … Utility player Aledmys Díaz (groin) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: After a day off on Thursday, RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.37 ERA) is slated to start Friday in the first game of three-game series as the Rangers host the Blue Jays, who are scheduled to start RHP Ross Stripling (7-4, 3.03 ERA).

Astros: Following an off day on Thursday, RHP Lane McCullers Jr. (2-1, 2.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday opposite Angels’ RHP Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.94 ERA) as the teams start a three-game series in Houston.

