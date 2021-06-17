HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night.

Jose Urquidy (5-3) pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago’s powerful lineup, backing a three-run shot by Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight.

There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease (5-3) into the seats in right field.

Toro, who entered the game without an RBI in six games this season, drove in two runs with a single during Houston’s four-run fourth and hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.

Altuve homered off Matt Foster, a solo shot with one out in the sixth. He hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning against Texas on Tuesday night before slugging two homers in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday night.

Cease yielded four hits and a season-high seven runs — six earned — in 3 1/3 innings to tie his shortest start of the season.

He settled down after Brantley’s homer and retired his next nine batters before getting into trouble in the fourth. He walked Yuli Gurriel to start the inning before plunking Yordan Alvarez.

Carlos Correa’s ground-rule double scored Gurriel to make it 4-0. Toro’s single came next to put Houston up 6-0.

He stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cease walked Jason Castro with one out to end his night. Zack Burdi took over, and Altuve scored Toro on a sacrifice fly.

Urquidy permitted four hits and two runs with five strikeouts. He retired 10 straight before Brian Goodwin opened the sixth with a double. Goodwin moved to third on a groundout by Tim Anderson for the second out and scored on a single by Adam Engel that made it 7-1.

Yoán Moncada walked and a single by José Abreu scored another run to cut the lead to 7-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Adam Eaton was placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring on Thursday. … Burdi was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take his spot on the roster.

Astros: 3B Alex Bregman was placed on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps after he was injured on Wednesday night. Manager Dusty Baker said there isn’t currently a timetable for his return. … C Garrett Stubbs was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his roster spot.

UP NEXT

Chicago’s Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA) will oppose Luis Garcia 5-4, 2.98 when the series continues on Friday night.

