BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston had a career-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Boise State led by double digits throughout the second half in an 88-64 win over San Diego State on Saturday night.
Alex Hobbs added 18 points for the Broncos (7-8, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), who have won three of their last four games.
Boise State led by 23 late in the first half and went into the break with a 46-25 lead. San Diego State opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to eleven but that was as close as the Aztecs (8-6, 0-1) would get.
Devin Watson had 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 14 for San Diego State, which made just 3 of 21 from 3-point range.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- The Huskies know their offense needs to be fixed — but how do they get there?
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC wild-card game vs. Cowboys
The Broncos shot 57 percent from the floor.