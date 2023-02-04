NEW YORK (AP) — The short-handed Brooklyn Nets lost guard Seth Curry and forward/center Markieff Morris to injuries during their game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Curry suffered a left adductor injury during the third quarter, and Morris had a sore left knee. The Nets announced neither would return to the game.

Curry and Morris joined Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain), T.J. Warren (left shin contusion), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) on the sideline.

Durant has missed 12 consecutive games, while Simmons and Warren have each missed four straight.

Irving’s injury came one day after requesting a trade. He’s upset with contract proposals that the team has put forth. Irving is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

The injuries left Brooklyn with eight available players for the remainder of the game.

